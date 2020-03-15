Mitchell C. McGuoirk
October 24, 1944 - March 13, 2020
Centerville, GA- Mitchell McGuoirk, 75, entered into rest on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Mitchell was born on October 24, 1944 to the late Lee McGuoirk and Geneva Mullis Tedders in Eastman, Georgia. With great pride, he served his country actively in the United States Navy and in the Army Reserve, receiving several medals to include the Silver Star from Desert Storm, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Mitchell adored his family and enjoyed fishing and collecting antique cars, having owned a beloved 1955 Chevy.
His memory will forever be treasured by his beloved daughters; Michelle Kilgore (Phillip) and Kimberly Gutierrez, both of Eastman; grandchildren; Emerald Rae Cruz, Michael Rostro, Gabriel Kilgore and Jansen Kilgore; four great grandchildren; Saylee Cruz, Synclaire Cruz, Story Cruz and Salym Cruz and brother, Glenn Tedders (Kathy) of Eastman.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Centerville First Baptist Church with visitation being held one hour prior. Afterward, Mr. McGuoirk will be laid to rest in Centerville First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mitchell C. McGuoirk
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020