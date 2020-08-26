Mollene Scott
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mollene Scott will be held 12 Noon Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Henderson Carswell will officiate. Mrs. Scott, 87, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Survivors includes her daughters, Mary Ann Scott and Barbara (Earl) Anderson; sister, Vyneulas Allen; brother, Elbert (Mamie) Jordan, Sr.; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
