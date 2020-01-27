Monroe Nealy Jr.
January 24, 1940 - January 22, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Monroe Nealy Jr. (M & N Concrete Finishing) 79 yrs. old passed Wednesday January 22, 2020 at a local Nursing Facility. Monroe Nealy was born in Peach County.
He leaves to cherish his memories to Elizabeth Stubbs (Beloved Partner), Marsha Nealy, Michelle Nealy and Monroe Nealy III. Services will be held today Monday January 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel with burial at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday January 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 27, 2020