Monte Gerald Williams
1976 - 2020
Jones County, Georgia- Monte Gerald Williams, 44, of Frank Foster Road, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at a local hospice facility. The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00pm, Friday, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Services will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 20, 2020, graveside at Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church in Jones County with Rev. John Haney officiating.
Monte was born March 18, 1976, in Macon and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late George Williams. Monte was a member of Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church and was a 1994 graduate of Jones County High School where he won many awards for Special Olympics. He enjoyed being outdoors so much that one of the only things that would get him inside was the theme song to "The Jefferson's" playing. Monte also loved to swim and would spend hours listening to his radio.
Monte is survived by his mother: Barbara Williams; brother: Michael Williams; sister and brother-in-law: Melanie and Eddie Pipkin; four nephews and two nieces.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church, 132 Pitts Chapel Road, Macon, Georgia 31211 or The ARC of Macon, 4664 Sheraton Drive, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2020.
