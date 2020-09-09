Morris "Sprew Juice" Berry
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Morris "Sprew Juice" Berry will be held 11 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Edward Dawson will officiate. Mr. Berry, 70, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.
Survivors includes his son, Maurice Clark-Berry and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Morris "Sprew Juice" Berry