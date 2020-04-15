Morris Eugene Newberry
July 11, 1930 - April 12, 2020
Macon , GA- Morris Eugene Newberry, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Due to current conditions, there will not be a funeral service at this time, but a memorial service will be held on a future date.
Mr. Newberry was born to the late Floyd Schofield Newberry and Hazel Mosely Newberry on July 11, 1930 and grew up in Lizella, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Sanders Newberry, and his grandson, Daniel Sanders Price. Mr. Newberry was a career civil servant at Robins Air Force Base. He was the Deputy Director of Competition Advocacy when he retired after 39 years of service and was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service medal upon his retirement. Mr. Newberry was a loving and devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed gardening and shared all his wonderful vegetables with family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Teresa (Carl) Holton and Tim (Terri) Newberry, and grandchildren, Grant Holton, Alex Newberry and Landon Newberry.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020