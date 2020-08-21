Morris J. "Pete" Lee, Jr.
01/07/1963 - 08/19/2020
DANVILLE, GA- Morris Jackson "Pete" Lee, Jr., 57, of Hwy 358, passed away Wednesday in Macon.
Services will be held Friday August 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Tim Nobles and Rev. Sam Loyd will officiate.
Mr. Lee was born in Dublin, GA, the son of the late Morris J. and Margie Langston Lee. Pete was a graduate of Twiggs Academy and was a Loader Operator with Custom Cut Timber. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Cody Lee, Maci Lee, and Trey Lee. Grandchild, Kayson Edwards. His sister, Brenda Miller.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements View the online memorial for Morris J. "Pete" Lee, Jr.