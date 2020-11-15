1/
Morris Jack Jones
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris Jack Jones
September 12, 1927 - November 14, 2020
Dry Branch, Georgia - Morris Jack Jones passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike Gibbs will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing are required.
Jack, the son of the late Stephen Shadrick Jones and Emma Opal Tharpe Jones was born September 12, 1927 in Dry Branch, Georgia. He was a graduate of Smith High School, a retired electrician, a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church and a former member of Mid-Georgia Mineral and Gem Society.
Jack is survived by his wife, Betty Dorman Jones of Dry Branch, children, Brenda Jones Wimberly of Macon and Steve Jones (Pam) of Macon; three grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mid-Georgia and Mineral Society, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Please visit
www.monroecounty
memorialchapel.com
to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved