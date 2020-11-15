Morris Jack JonesSeptember 12, 1927 - November 14, 2020Dry Branch, Georgia - Morris Jack Jones passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike Gibbs will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing are required.Jack, the son of the late Stephen Shadrick Jones and Emma Opal Tharpe Jones was born September 12, 1927 in Dry Branch, Georgia. He was a graduate of Smith High School, a retired electrician, a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church and a former member of Mid-Georgia Mineral and Gem Society.Jack is survived by his wife, Betty Dorman Jones of Dry Branch, children, Brenda Jones Wimberly of Macon and Steve Jones (Pam) of Macon; three grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mid-Georgia and Mineral Society, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210.Please visitwww.monroecountyto express tributes.Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.