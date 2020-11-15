Morris Jack Jones
September 12, 1927 - November 14, 2020
Dry Branch, Georgia - Morris Jack Jones passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike Gibbs will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing are required.
Jack, the son of the late Stephen Shadrick Jones and Emma Opal Tharpe Jones was born September 12, 1927 in Dry Branch, Georgia. He was a graduate of Smith High School, a retired electrician, a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church and a former member of Mid-Georgia Mineral and Gem Society.
Jack is survived by his wife, Betty Dorman Jones of Dry Branch, children, Brenda Jones Wimberly of Macon and Steve Jones (Pam) of Macon; three grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mid-Georgia and Mineral Society, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.