Morris Max Cohen
April 14, 1929 - August 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Morris Max Cohen passed away on August 25 2020.
His life was devoted to his faith, family, business career and service to others.
Morris was a proud graduate of Emory University and was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi.
He was a lifetime member and past president of Congregation Sha'aray Israel.
Morris served on the board of the Macon- Bibb County Transit Authority for decades.
Many people remember shopping at his businesses for decades-Food Fair Supermarket and Morris' Best Buys.
He was predeceased by his wife Libby and leaves behind his daughters Amy and Debbie.
Please consider a donation to the Macon Ronald McDonald House, Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the charity of your choice
.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Morris Max Cohen