Morris Max CohenApril 14, 1929 - August 25, 2020Macon, GA- Morris Max Cohen passed away on August 25 2020.His life was devoted to his faith, family, business career and service to others.Morris was a proud graduate of Emory University and was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi.He was a lifetime member and past president of Congregation Sha'aray Israel.Morris served on the board of the Macon- Bibb County Transit Authority for decades.Many people remember shopping at his businesses for decades-Food Fair Supermarket and Morris' Best Buys.He was predeceased by his wife Libby and leaves behind his daughters Amy and Debbie.Please consider a donation to the Macon Ronald McDonald House, Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the charity of your choice Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.