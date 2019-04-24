Mose Davis, Jr.
December 13, 1948 - April 20, 2019
Macon, GA- A memorial service for Mr. Mose Davis, Jr. will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home.
Mose was predeceased by his parents, Mose Davis, Sr. and Dorothy Robinson Davis.
Survivors: sister, Carol (Marvin) Jones; nieces, Calinda (Dameon) Thomas, Tamika (Julian) Jones, Candice (Mario) Jones; great nieces and nephews, T'Keyah, Jaime, Rashaad, Mikayla, Jayla, Jaycee; a devoted former wife, Barbara Jean Davis; other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Mose Davis, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019