Mose Davis Jr. (1948 - 2019)
  • "Sending condolences to the family!!"
    - Patricia Scott-Denmark
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
Mose Davis, Jr.
December 13, 1948 - April 20, 2019
Macon, GA- A memorial service for Mr. Mose Davis, Jr. will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home.
Mose was predeceased by his parents, Mose Davis, Sr. and Dorothy Robinson Davis.
Survivors: sister, Carol (Marvin) Jones; nieces, Calinda (Dameon) Thomas, Tamika (Julian) Jones, Candice (Mario) Jones; great nieces and nephews, T'Keyah, Jaime, Rashaad, Mikayla, Jayla, Jaycee; a devoted former wife, Barbara Jean Davis; other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019
