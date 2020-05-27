Moses Albert Jordan
1983 - 2020
Moses Albert Jordan
September 16, 1983 - May 20. 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Moses Albert Jordan, 36, are 11:00A.M., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will apply.
He was born on September 16, 1983 to Moses Jordan and Linda Billingslea.
Moses attended Southeast High School where he made lifelong friends.
He really enjoyed working for Kohl's where he made many friends.
Moses was so full of life and could always brighten your day. He was a positive influence in the lives he touched and was a loving father and faithful friend.
Moses was preceded in death by: his mother, Linda Billingslea; his father, Moses Jordan; his brother, Zandorchie Undral Davis; and sister, Ricketta Linease Ivey Webb.
He passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 20th.
Survivors include: his two daughters, Makayla Dennis, Jea'Ziyah Nashon Howard, a brother, Michael Jordan; three sisters, Andrea Monroe, Wendy Jordan, and Daryl Durham; a host of nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
