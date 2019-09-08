Mrs. Geralline Bullock Ray (1950 - 2019)
  • "My Dear Sister Markesha and Jaden, we at TGCC are praying..."
    - Sister Octavia & Family
    - mary white
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1220 Rev J L Mills Sr Way
Macon, GA
Mrs. Geralline Bullock Ray
August 12, 1950 - September 04, 2019
Macon, Georgia- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Geralline Bullock Ray. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church located at 1220 Rev J L Mills Sr Way, Macon, GA. 31201. Pastor Pamela Davis Riggins will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories two devoted daughters, Markesha Ray & Martica Ray (Xena) Thomas; five grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 8, 2019
