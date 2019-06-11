Murriel M. Meadows
08/01/1928 - 06/09/2019
MACON, GA- Murriel Moore Meadows, 90, of Foster Rd., passed away Sunday in Macon.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 3:00PM in Elsharath Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Keith Rustin will officiate.
Mrs. Meadows was born in Twiggs County, GA the daughter of the late John Patrick Moore, Sr. and Erlene Padgett Moore. She was the widow of the late James M. Meadows, and was preceded in death by her siblings, Earl Moore, John Patrick Moore, Jr., Opal Seklesky, Welton Moore and Edith Smith. Murriel was the former owner of the Card Carousel Hallmark Card Shop. She was the author of the book "Whispers of the South". She was a member of the Macon Art Alliance. Murriel was a former member of Elsharath Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Margie (Rob) Hicks, Daphne (Allen) Hobbs, James Meadows, Jr., Paula Flanders, Charles Tindel, and Rhonda Hotchkiss. Sisters, Hazel Mullis, and Bertha (Bud) Whisinand. Six grandchildren and Eleven Great Grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends after the service in the church.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Murriel M. Meadows
Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019