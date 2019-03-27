Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra Denise McBrayer Burke. View Sign

Myra Denise McBrayer Burke

October 29, 1957 - March 25, 2019

Bonaire, GA- Myra D. Burke, 61, of Bonaire, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Navicent Health in Macon. Though wholly unexpected, Myra was surrounded by the family that she adored at the time of her passing. Born in Sumter, SC, Myra was the daughter of Leman V. and Alma May McBrayer. She was one of five daughters born into a military family and was able to experience living in numerous places as she grew up, including three years spent in Alaska. In 1972, the family moved to Warner Robins and Myra was enrolled in Northside High School. She would graduate from Northside in 1975 and, most importantly, this is where she met the love of her life, Ray Burke. The two were wed in 1976 and had been married for 43 wonderful years.

As a young newlywed, Myra went on to earn her Associate's Degree in Business from Macon State College. Afterwards, she worked a number of years at Brown and Williamson, as well as teaching at Warner Robins Middle School where she was still active in the WRMS Retired Teacher Luncheons. She also spent several years working for Dr. Parker in Warner Robins. Later, she would work alongside her husband in their local family business, Houston Janitorial Supply. Her highest calling and greatest joy in life, however, came from the homemaking duties she loved more than anything. Her family was her life, and her life happily revolved around them. She was a devoted wife and an adoring mother and Meme. She was definitely a "mama bear" when it came to her kids and grandkids; nobody would mess with them on her watch! Myra loved to travel and take beach trips with family, she enjoyed cooking for everyone, and there could never be enough family get-togethers to suit her.

Left with cherished memories and to carry on her legacy of putting family first are her husband, Ray Burke, Bonaire; children, Stacy Stella (Roger), Bonaire; Sherry Rountree (Russ), Centerville; Kimberly Black, Bonaire; Kerry Rozell, Bonaire; Justin Burke (Mikayla), Perry; grandchildren, Sierra Stella, Raegan Stella, Lauren Kilko, Brayden Black, Connor Rozell, Olivia Rozell, Blaine Black, Brooks Stella, Anistyn Rozell, Carter Rountree, Collins Rountree; sisters, Lilly Johnson, Martinez, GA; Debbie Van Allen (John), Warner Robins; Debra Finklea (John), Warner Robins; Janet Spivey (Greg), Kathleen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends, all of whom will miss her deeply and are better off for having had her in their lives.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at McCullough Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Myra's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Pastor Ric Blazi will officiate. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

Please visit





View the online memorial for Myra Denise McBrayer Burke





Myra Denise McBrayer BurkeOctober 29, 1957 - March 25, 2019Bonaire, GA- Myra D. Burke, 61, of Bonaire, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Navicent Health in Macon. Though wholly unexpected, Myra was surrounded by the family that she adored at the time of her passing. Born in Sumter, SC, Myra was the daughter of Leman V. and Alma May McBrayer. She was one of five daughters born into a military family and was able to experience living in numerous places as she grew up, including three years spent in Alaska. In 1972, the family moved to Warner Robins and Myra was enrolled in Northside High School. She would graduate from Northside in 1975 and, most importantly, this is where she met the love of her life, Ray Burke. The two were wed in 1976 and had been married for 43 wonderful years.As a young newlywed, Myra went on to earn her Associate's Degree in Business from Macon State College. Afterwards, she worked a number of years at Brown and Williamson, as well as teaching at Warner Robins Middle School where she was still active in the WRMS Retired Teacher Luncheons. She also spent several years working for Dr. Parker in Warner Robins. Later, she would work alongside her husband in their local family business, Houston Janitorial Supply. Her highest calling and greatest joy in life, however, came from the homemaking duties she loved more than anything. Her family was her life, and her life happily revolved around them. She was a devoted wife and an adoring mother and Meme. She was definitely a "mama bear" when it came to her kids and grandkids; nobody would mess with them on her watch! Myra loved to travel and take beach trips with family, she enjoyed cooking for everyone, and there could never be enough family get-togethers to suit her.Left with cherished memories and to carry on her legacy of putting family first are her husband, Ray Burke, Bonaire; children, Stacy Stella (Roger), Bonaire; Sherry Rountree (Russ), Centerville; Kimberly Black, Bonaire; Kerry Rozell, Bonaire; Justin Burke (Mikayla), Perry; grandchildren, Sierra Stella, Raegan Stella, Lauren Kilko, Brayden Black, Connor Rozell, Olivia Rozell, Blaine Black, Brooks Stella, Anistyn Rozell, Carter Rountree, Collins Rountree; sisters, Lilly Johnson, Martinez, GA; Debbie Van Allen (John), Warner Robins; Debra Finklea (John), Warner Robins; Janet Spivey (Greg), Kathleen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends, all of whom will miss her deeply and are better off for having had her in their lives.Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at McCullough Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Myra's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Pastor Ric Blazi will officiate. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.Please visit www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry or to leave memories for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege to be entrusted with these arrangements. Funeral Home McCullough Funeral Home

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close