Myra Moultrie Garrett
December 18, 1921 - September 12, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Myra Garrett, 97, entered into rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Albertville, Alabama, Myra was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Minnie Bodine Moultrie. In 1940, during WWII, she graduated from Snead College in North Alabama with a business degree. It was during the Vietnam War that Myra worked in the Supply Area at Robins Air Force Base for several years before retiring as an Administrator. After her retirement, Myra enjoyed traveling to many different places. A woman of nothing less than devout faith, Myra was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church and part of the XYZ's Sunday School Class. She will always be remembered for her love of Christ, as well as her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Myra was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Hubert Louis Garrett; and brother, Billy Moultrie.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Gail Garrett of Lanett, Alabama, Larry H. Garrett and Jerry L. Garrett, both of Warner Robins; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Dr. Fred Moultrie of Salisbury, Maryland.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mrs. Garrett to , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or Second Baptist Church, 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 14, 2019