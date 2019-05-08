Guest Book View Sign Service Information Paulk Funeral Home 301 South Main Street Fitzgerald , GA 31750 (229)-423-2033 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Paulk Funeral Home 301 South Main Street Fitzgerald , GA 31750 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Paulk Funeral Home 301 South Main Street Fitzgerald , GA 31750 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Myra Newton Fountain

July 3, 1923 - May 3, 2019

Macon, GA- Myra Newton Fountain, 95, of Macon, Georgia, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Bolingreen Health and Rehab in Macon.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The Paulk Funeral Home Chapel in Fitzgerald with Pastor Jay Barcus officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Fitzgerald. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-8 at the funeral home in Fitzgerald.

Mrs. Fountain was born July 3, 1923, in Baker County, Georgia, to the late Charles Ross & Ethel Parr Newton. She was a 1940 graduate of Elmodel High School in Baker County where she was valedictorian of her class. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Georgia Teachers College, now Georgia Southern University, in Statesboro. She moved to Fitzgerald in 1943 and taught elementary grades in the Fitzgerald City School System for 27 years. Mrs. Fountain loved to read aloud from "The Hardy Boys" books to her 4th grade students at the end of the school day. She enjoyed Fitzgerald High School athletics and listening to football games on the radio on Friday nights. She supported her children in their activities at FHS. She loved to work in her yard and grow native plants as well as try new plants. She was an avid reader and visited the library regularly. She was a member of the Ben Hill-Irwin Retired Educators Association, the Pilot Club, Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society and the Magnolia Garden Club and she was a charter member of the Cherokee Garden Club. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fitzgerald and enjoyed the Young at Heart group.

She is survived by her children: Robert Lee Fountain, Jr. & Norma of Lexington, North Carolina and Marylyn Fountain Haygood & Jim of Macon; grandchildren: Rob Fountain (Jennifer), Shelley Foil (Jason), Becky Robertson (Rob), and Ginny Gatlin; step-grandchildren: Jimmy Haygood and Jon Haygood; great-grandchildren: Riley Baswell, Carter Baswell, Avery Fountain, Jack Fountain, Michael Foil, Matthew Foil, Katie Foil, Kendall Foil; sisters-in-law: Ann Newton of Arlington and Joy Newton of Colquitt; her special nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Fountain; and two brothers: James Alvin Newton and Lewis Ferrell Newton.

The family wishes to express their thanks to her caregivers at Brookdale Macon and Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation.

The family suggests those desiring to send memorials may send them to the .

