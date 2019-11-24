Myrtice Ralls Vinson

  •  
    - PATRICIA Harden
  • "Haven't seen Myrtice in years. Condolences and Prayers for..."
  • "Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the..."
    - Richard and Della Jolly
  • " On behalf of the Department of Georgia Disabled American..."
    - Albert Boudy
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Obituary
Myrtice Ralls Vinson
Macon, GA- A Celebration of Life will be held for Myrtice Ralls Vinson at 11 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Mrs. Vinson, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Survivors include a stepson Cleo Vinson, Jr; sister Patricia (Rev. Robert) Releford; Nieces, Linda Byas, Sandra Scott, Kawajelyn (Robert) Clark, Michelle (Tommy) Lyons; nephews, Rickey Hawkins, Hilton (Shawn) Ralls, Darrell (Sharon) Ralls; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation begins Monday at Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019
