Myrtice Ralls Vinson
Macon, GA- A Celebration of Life will be held for Myrtice Ralls Vinson at 11 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Mrs. Vinson, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Survivors include a stepson Cleo Vinson, Jr; sister Patricia (Rev. Robert) Releford; Nieces, Linda Byas, Sandra Scott, Kawajelyn (Robert) Clark, Michelle (Tommy) Lyons; nephews, Rickey Hawkins, Hilton (Shawn) Ralls, Darrell (Sharon) Ralls; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation begins Monday at Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019