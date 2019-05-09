Myrtice Yarbrough Fuller
January 22, 1939 - May 7, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- Myrtice Imogene Yarbrough Fuller, 80, of Lizella, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of FairHaven.
Myrtice was born on January 22, 1939 in Macon, to the late Hubert and Mary Yarbrough. On November 16, 1955 she married Marvin Fuller and together they raised a loving home. Myrtice worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Bel Arbor Nursing Home and was a member of Midway Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her beloved husband of 63 years; Marvin Fuller. Three children; Ricky Fuller, Sr. (Paula), Micky Fuller (Trena), and Lori Whitley. 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Siblings; Jim Yarbrough, Marvin Yarbrough, Tom Yarbrough and Nick Collins.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Myrtice Yarbrough Fuller
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019