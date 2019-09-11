|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Agnes "Aggie" McBride.
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Joshua Tree Memorial Park
|
60121 Twentynine Palms Highway
Myrtle "Aggie" Agnes McBride
August 20, 1924 - September 7, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- On the evening of Saturday, September 7, 2019, Myrtle "Aggie" Agnes McBride was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 95 years old. The daughter of the late Frank and Elsie Kent, Aggie was born in Los Angeles, California. She was very active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for many years. Later, Aggie worked as a Bookkeeper for Yucca Valley Drugs until her retirement. She was passionate about playing cards, golf, knitting, dancing and traveling. She was a very accomplished organist. Most of all, Aggie adored her family and cherished every moment that she spent with them.
In addition to her parents, Aggie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifton G. McBride; grandchild, Lisa Rought; siblings, George Bryan, Frank Bryan, Thomas Bryan, Nella Vartan, and Elsie Delsite; and biological parents, George and Eliza Bryan.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Janet Rought of San Dimas, California and Dr. Thomas Kent McBride (Tracy) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Dr. Steffney Crawford (Brett), Carey Culligan (Aidan), Matthew McBride, Jessica McCurdy (Emmitte) and Bryce Traughber; great grandchildren, Aidan Culligan, Ethan Crawford, Nicholas Culligan (Cristina), Sarah Culligan; great great grandson, Conor Culligan; beloved and dear friend, Stanley Zarakov (Cathy).
Visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Graveside services celebrating the life of Mrs. McBride will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Joshua Tree Memorial Park located at 60121 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, California, 92252.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Myrtle "Aggie" Agnes McBride to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Myrtle "Aggie" Agnes McBride
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 11, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|