Myrtle Kay Rousey
December 21, 1939 - February 17, 2020
Byron, Georgia- Myrtle Kay Rousey, 80, of Byron, Georgia passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have at time of visitation on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Ft. Valley, She was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward Carroll and Myrtle Lee Moncrief Carroll. She was the widow of Hubert C. Rousey.
Mrs. Rousey was a retired custodian from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was preceded in death by her son, Eddie Rousey and daughter Pam Rousey.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Thompson(Michael), Debra Rousey, Terry Rousey(Teresa), Jan Brown(Rusty), Tammy Rousey and Steven Rousey. Siblings, Buck Carroll (Shirley), Jane Bassett (Billy) and Kandy Carroll. Fifteen Grandchildren and Ten great grandchildren.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Jan and Rusty Brown, 1705 Hamlin Road Lizella, Ga. 31052.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Myrtle Kay Rousey
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020