Myrtle L. Brown (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Myrtle L. Brown
01/04/1931 - 10/06/2019
MACON, GA- Myrtle Long Brown passed away peacefully in God's care on Sunday October 6, 2019.
Myrtle was born in Cochran, GA, January 4, 1931 to Jack Lee Long and Adel Hogan Long. She was the widow of the late James Robert Brown.
Services will be held at Reece Funeral Home on Friday October 11, 2019 at 2:00PM. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
