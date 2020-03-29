Nadine Powell
05/27/1930 - 03/26/2020
St. Simons Island, GA-
Dorothy Nadine Vickers Powell, wife, mother, grandma, educator, and trusted friend passed from this world to her promised home in heaven on March 26, 2020. Nadine was born in Macon, GA on May 27, 1930, to Nell and Jimmy Vickers. She was a graduate of Miller High School (in Macon). Later, at the University of Georgia, she completed a degree in Home Economics and met the love of her life, "Mac." Nadine was a lifetime resident of Georgia, living in Macon, Albany, Cochran, and St. Simons Island (her home for over 60 years). During her 30 years as a public-school educator in the Glynn County School System, she taught in elementary school, middle school, and special education classroom settings. Nadine ("Tootsie") had a diverse set of interests, including domestic and international travel, crafts, playing piano, a love for flying (initiated when she earned her pilot's license in college), watching old movies and favorite game shows with friends and family, competitive board, domino, and card games (especially Phase 10 and hand-n-foot), bingo (an expert), and using the phone to always offer a listening ear. She was a longtime, active member of St. Simons Island First Baptist Church, and the Friendship Finders Sunday School class. Nadine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 38 years Alvin MacMillan "Mac" Powell, and her two brothers Thomas and Gerald Vickers. Nadine is survived by daughter, Dr. Tina Powell (of Cochran, GA); son, Dr. Doug Powell (spouse Lynnette, of Rowlett, TX); Joyce Brown (her "other daughter," of Cochran GA); granddaughters Rebecca Powell (of Seattle, WA) and Rachel Powell-Toniyot (spouse Ronnie, of Toronto, Ontario, CA), nieces Angela Vickers (of Macon, GA) and Vickie Nelson (spouse Brian, of Lizella, GA), and nephew Chris Vickers (spouse Kristen, of Grand Junction, CO). A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Simons Island First Baptist Church. Donations in Nadine's memory can be made to St. Simons Island First Baptist Church.
Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Dublin Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements.
View the online memorial for Nadine Powell
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020