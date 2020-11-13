Nancy Ann (Teel) Ramos
August 16, 1927 - November 7, 2020
Winder, Georgia - Nancy Ann (Teel) Ramos, 93, of Winder, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, of heart failure.
Born August 16, 1927, in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Nancy was the daughter of the late James Pope Teel and Effie Jewel Teel.
Nancy was married to Lamar Arnold Ramos, Jr. for 57 years before his death in 2004. They had 4 children. She is survived by 3: Lamar Scott Ramos and his wife Joan, Jeffrey Pope Ramos, Kathryn Ann (Ramos) Williams and her husband Steve. Her 4th child, Clifford Alan Ramos (wife Kathy Jean) preceded her in death by 24 days.
Nancy is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, each of whom she dearly and proudly loved. The grandchildren are Lia (Ramos) Edwards, Jesse Ramos, Georgia Ramos, Star (Ramos) Argo, Rebekah Ramos, Taylor Ramos, Trevor Ramos, and Kara (Ramos) Nash, and her great-grandchildren are Isaac and Mariana Edwards, Beckam and Roonie Ramos, Darby and Merritt Ramos, Mia, and Tony Ramos, and Ford Allen Nash.
Nancy and family hosted two foreign exchange students, one from Thailand (Sanan Angubolkul) and one from Belgium (Jan Van den Haute), each of whom stayed in close touch with Nancy throughout her life, and considered her their "second mom".
Nancy loved to travel, enjoyed golf, and especially playing and teaching bridge. Early in life, she worked as a secretary for Warner Brothers in Atlanta. Then she lovingly and energetically fulfilled her role as a stay-at-home mom. Later she was employed at Brodhead-Garrett in Macon, and then as a court clerk at Bibb County Georgia State Court from where she retired at the age of 79.
There will be a private family graveside memorial at a later date in Roberta, Georgia, where her ashes will be spread over those of her late husband, Lamar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or (AHA) or to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF).
At her request, Nancy wishes all to know she had a happy, happy life and she will see you later.