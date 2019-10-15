Nancy Carolyn (Tucker) Moore
March 11, 1952 - October 11, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Nancy Carolyn (Tucker) Moore, 67, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 11, 2019 at her residence. Services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:30 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior and immediately following the services.
Nancy was born on March 11, 1952 in Macon, GA to the late Julian and Clifford (Leverette) Tucker. She worked most her life as a Registered Nurse at various nursing facilities. Nancy was a very kind and giving person, who devoted her life to varying for others. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Warner Robins, where she was a faithful member. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded by her beloved husband, Stephen K. Moore and brother-in-law, Richard Moore.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Anthony Douglas and Nicholas Douglas both of Warner Robins, GA; grandchildren: Alexandria, Zachary, Corrin, Lane, Carissa & John; great-grandchildren: Ava and Arabella; brother: Boyce Tucker of Roswell, GA; sister-in-law: Julia Moore of Perry, GA; father-in-law: Lelan Middleton of Kathleen, GA and several extended family and friends.
View the online memorial for Nancy Carolyn (Tucker) Moore
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2019