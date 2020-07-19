Nancy Dickinson
10/10/1940 - 07/07/2020
Byron, GA- On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Nancy Hope Quarles Dickinson, 79, passed away after a short battle with Covid-19 related pneumonia. She was born to Agnes and Vernon Quarles on October 10, 1940 in Camden, NJ. She met USAF Lt. Charles Augustus "Chuck" Dickinson III while visiting her cousin Carolyn at Penn State University, and they married in 1961. They had two daughters, Gail and Joan, and were stationed at the USAF Base in Okinawa, Japan when Chuck's plane was lost over the South China Sea in 1967.
After Chuck's death, Nancy brought her daughters back to Wilmington, Delaware, to be close to her parents. She worked to get her BS in Accounting from the University of Delaware, graduating in 1978, and worked as an accountant in the Wilmington area until both daughters were grown. While working for several banks in Delaware, she belonged to the Institute of Management Accounting and served on its Board of Directors. She was President of the Delaware Chapter in 1978, and President of the Mid Atlantic Council in 1981.
Nancy eventually moved to Pembroke Pines, Florida, to be closer to her daughter Joan, and her sister Kitty and her family. Gail married and earned her PhD, settling in Austin, TX with her family so she could teach at Texas State University. Joan also married, and when her family moved from Florida to Byron, Georgia, Nancy followed and settled in the Byron area for the rest of her life.
Nancy loved to crochet, making blankets for Linus, an organization at Coliseum Hospital that provides blankets to preemie babies, and passed that knowledge to her granddaughter Cassie Hayes, who will continue her granny's work. She also enjoyed acrylic painting, and volunteering at the Byron Elementary School Library. Nancy was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and shared her love of history with her niece Jennifer Roberson, spending one summer adventure visiting as many historic battlefields as they could.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, husband Chuck, and daughter Joan. She is survived by daughter Dr. Gail Dickinson (Austin, TX), grandchildren, Matthew Carmack (Austin, TX), Timothy Carmack (Austin, TX), Charles "CJ" Hayes (Byron, GA), Rebecca Carmack (Austin, TX), Cassandra Hayes (Byron, GA), and Grace Hayes (Byron, GA), great grandson, Edward Hayes (Byron, GA), sister, Kitty Roberson (John, Kim, Jennifer) (Virginia), brother David Quarles (Randall, Caleb) (Pennsylvania), and several cousins. Because of the current situation in the country, the family will hold a memorial service on the first anniversary of Nancy's passing (7/7/21) at the Peaks of Otter Lodge in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where Nancy requested her ashes be scattered.
The family would like to thank the staff at Houston Medical Center and The Lodge in Warner Robins for their outstanding care while Nancy fought her illness, and for Rooks Funeral Home for caring for her after she passed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association
