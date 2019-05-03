Nancy E. Mickler
March 14, 1941 - May 1, 2019
Danville, GA- Mrs. Nancy Ruth Everidge Mickler, 78, passed away May 1, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the chapel of Reece Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Steve Hamrick and Rev. Larry Partain will be officiating.
Mrs. Mickler was born in Macon to the late John T. Reynolds and Sallie Tipton Reynolds. She was retired from Meadow Industries in Milledgeville, GA. Mrs. Mickler was a member of New Providence Baptist Church where she was a church vocalist for many years.
She is survived by her husband James F. Mickler; sister; Dean E. Stanley; children; Keith Mickler (Christi Bass) Lisa Mickler, Troy Epps (Debra); grandchildren, Josh Mickler (Hannah Holland) Justin Micler, Makayla Mickler, Thomas Epps, Wayland Epps, Jade Mickler, and Tori Epps; seven great grandchildren also survive.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2019