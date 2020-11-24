1/1
Nancy Elizabeth Causey Bargeron
1939 - 2020
Macon, Georgia - Nancy Elizabeth Causey Bargeron, of Macon, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 3PM at Macon Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Nancy was born on January 6, 1939 to the late Jesse Allen and Elizabeth Pope Causey in Macon. She is preceded in death by her brother, James F. Causey and nephew, Jeffrey F. Rigdon. She obtained her license as a Registered Nurse from the Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. Nancy was a member of the Baptist faith.
Nancy is survived by her son, William Bargeron (Michelle); grandchildren Harrison and Brooke Bargeron as well as nine nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
NOV
25
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
