Nancy Fay Foskey Herndon Andrews
August 26, 1931 - June 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Nancy Fay Foskey Herndon Andrews, 88, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Rev. Michael Jones will officiate. Masks are required for attendance but those unable to be present may view the service live on Facebook. Burial will be private for family only in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Heritage United Methodist Church, 4062 Vineville Avenue, Macon 31204.
Mrs. Andrews was born in Adrian, Georgia the daughter of the late Revenna McAfee Foskey and John Calvin Foskey and was the widow of Luther Larry Herndon and Gerald Andrews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Larry Roger Herndon. Mrs. Andrews was the retired owner/operator of The Music Shop and then retired as a parking attendant at the Fickling Building. She was a former member of Ingleside United Methodist Church, and a member of Heritage United Methodist.
Mrs. Andrews is survived by her daughters, Linda Herndon Jackson of Newnan and Kathy Herndon Hair (Charlie) of Macon; very special nephew, Horace Eblen; 5 step-children; grandchildren, Kelly Ross, Holly Kenly, Nichole Hair, Jennifer Jackson Cannon; great-grandchildren, Matt, Will, Kaeli, Zach, Billy, and Nolan; numerous step-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 8, 2020.