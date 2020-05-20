Nancy Faye Griffin Bruce
July 14, 1945 - May 17, 2020
Byron, GA- Surrounded by loved ones, Nancy Faye Griffin Bruce, age 74, peacefully passed away at home on the evening of Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Ms. Bruce was born on July 14, 1945, in Ocilla, Georgia to the late Grover Thomas and Willie Odell Coker Griffin. She lived most of her life in Warner Robins. A lady with many hobbies, she was an avid bowler who also enjoyed gardening and watching her bird feeders. Early afternoons always found her enjoying a soap opera on television. But her greatest love was in being a grandmother. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. In addition to her parents, Ms. Bruce was preceded in death by her sibilings, Grover "Buddy" Griffin, Aline "Tootsy" Ferguson, Alice Owens, and Steve Griffin.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving children, Shari Perdue (Wayne) of Shreveport, Louisiana, Sandi DuVall of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Bobbi Kay Stewart (Dennis) of Byron; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; her siblings, Marie Wade of Milledgeville, Thomas Griffin (Sandra) of Warner Robins, William Griffin of Leesburg, Van Griffin (Donna) of Ocilla, Ronnie Griffin of Milledgeville, and Vivian Griffin of Byron; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Ms. Bruce's family would like to extend special appreciation to the nurses and staff of Hospice Care Options for the care that was provided in the past months.
With regards to services for Ms. Bruce: social distancing measures will be in place as McCullough Funeral Home has a responsibility to our families, staff, and the community to follow the executive orders in place on public gatherings. That being said, visitation with Ms. Bruce's family will be Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Peachtree Baptist Church in Byron. The funeral service celebrating her life will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Peachtree Baptist Church with Reverend Micah Carr officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Peachtree Baptist Church, 1202 Georgia 247 Connector, Byron, Georgia 31008. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2020.