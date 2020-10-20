Nancy Harrison
December 3, 1936 - October 17, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Nancy Harrison, 83, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Services are private.
Nancy was born December 3, 1936 in Buffalo, New York to the late Edward Lalor and the late Anna Plankenhorn. She retired as a teacher's aid for the Houston County Board of Education. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, the Senior Citizens of Warner Robins, and AARP of Warner Robins. Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Harrison and sister, Julia Tennart.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Nina "Nikki" Harrison Massey; son, James A. (Cathie) Harrison; Grandsons: Michael Massey and Bradley J. (Karina) Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr. Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
