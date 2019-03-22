MSgt. Nancy J. Malone USAF (Ret.)
June 29, 1955 - March 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA- MSgt Nancy J. Malone USAF (Ret.), 63, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 2:00PM at Harvest Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Reverend Jim Cowart will officiate.
MSgt. Malone was born June 29, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama to the late Alma Buford. She served her country well in the United States Air Force as a Special Agent of the Office of Investigations. Nancy loved to read and work on puzzles in her spare time. She is known for her compassionate heart and love for children. Nancy volunteered her time for Habitat for Humanity and the American Red Cross. She was a member of the Harvest Methodist Church. She was a beloved sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Nancy is preceded in death by her mother, Alma Buford, sisters, Caroline Jean Hall, and brother, Oliver Buford.
She is survived by her family: Sonda Malone (Curtis), Charmell, Toni, Nicole, Jacquse Malone, Jake Malone, Helene Buford (Sam), Edward Whigham, William Whigham, Henry Parrish, Almeda Robinson, Mark Robinson, Victor Robinson, Christy Buford, Victoria Robinson; and friends, Cheryl (John) Willis, Erica, McKynley (Granddaughter), Kristen (Danny), Raelyn, Peyton, Bob & Mary Thrower, Wanda Williams, Carrie Smith, Golden Corral (Abby, Gail), Harvest UMC Family, Red White Blue, American Legion, and the American Red Cross Family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sgt. Malone's name may be given to the Red Cross, 195 Holt Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31201
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019