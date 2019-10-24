Nancy "Carol" Litchfield
January 25, 1934 - October 21, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Nancy "Carol" Litchfield, 85, passed away on October 21, 2019. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Leland Collins officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 11:00AM. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Carol was born in kite, Georgia on January 25, 1934 to the late Walter F. Whitfield and the late Nancy Wheeler Whitfield. She was raised in Kite and spent most of her adult life in Warner Robins. Carol was a graduate of Kite High school where she was a member of the cheerleading team. She was an avid golfer, loved dancing and music, and enjoyed fishing. Carol was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Earl Litchfield; her siblings, Wilhemina Rogers, Thomas Woodrowe Hawkins, Mary Ethel Powell, Ray Whitfield and Roy Gene Whitfield.
Survivors include her sons, Ronnie (Brenda) Smith and Blake (Debbie) Smith; granddaughters, Jana Smith, Kelly Smith and Nikki (Keith) Brannon; great grandsons, Aydin Brannon and Kyler Brannon; brother, Don Whitfield; and extended family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019