Nancy Lula Tucker Smith
August 2, 1933 - November 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Nancy Tucker Smith, 86, passed away Friday, November 22, in Macon. Services are Saturday, December 7, at 12:00 PM in Real Life Church in Macon, GA. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park. Pastor Bo Turner will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to Noon before services in the church.
Mrs. Smith was born in Milledgeville, GA, to the late Rufus and Patsy Franklin Tucker She was preceded in death by her sisters Annie L. Key and Ruby M. Fraley. Mrs. Smith attended school in Baldwin County and graduated from old Carver High School (aka Georgia Baptist College). She worked at Central State Hospital for 13 years before moving to Macon. She worked at Robins Air Force Base from 1967 to 1993, retiring with 26 years in civil service. She was best known as a pianist, having shared her talents in churches in Milledgeville and Macon.
Survivors include her children, Harold Smith, Jr. and Cynthia G. Smith; granddaughter, Dawn R. Smith; 6 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Mary E. Burns of Hyattsville, MD and a host of nieces and nephews.
Hutchings Service
View the online memorial for Nancy Lula Tucker Smith
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019