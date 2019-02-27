Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lynn Durden. View Sign



September 25, 1962 - February 25, 2019

Montezuma, Georgia- On Monday, February 25th, our wonderful and precious Nancy passed after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon, Reverend David Miller will officiate. The family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time. Immediately following the service, Nancy will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.

We will forever treasure her beautiful smile, zest for life, compassionate heart, and love of family. She is survived by her loving husband Danny Durden of Montezuma, Georgia. She was born on September 25, 1962 in Lisbon, Portugal. She is survived by parents Thomas and Elsie Martin of Macon, Georgia, sisters Patricia Tucker (John) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Deborah Garnto (Gary) of Oconee, GA, and brothers Tom Martin of Macon, and Mark Martin of Houston, TX. She was predeceased by her oldest sister Sandra Root of Los Angeles.

Nancy was a very loving aunt to her nephew J. Justin Tucker, nieces Patricia Humphrey (Jonathan), Jennifer Calhoun (Shaun), great niece Magnolia Calhoun, and great nephew Nova Calhoun. Also survived by her step daughter Jessie Gomez (Ellis ) and their daughters Emily and Harley.

After graduating from Southwest High School in Macon, she worked regularly finishing her career as a transmission rebuilder at her father's shop Southside Transmission in Macon, Georgia. She was mechanically inclined and loved to work. She loved animals, especially her dogs and enjoyed watching them and the birds and deer in her back yard.

The family wishes to thank Heart of Georgia Hospice, of Perry, Georgia for the special care Nancy received.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.

4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.

Macon , GA 31216

