Nancy Major Klam
August 10, 1941 - November 30, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Nancy Klam, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, on August 10, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Loften and Lois Major. Nancy retired from Robins Air Force Base as a dental hygienist and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In her leisure time she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially with friends in her Cantrell family. Nancy enjoyed passing the time cooking, traveling, and golfing, as well.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis B. Klam; and her brother, Charles Major.
She is survived by her loving children, Larry Read (Caren) and daughter, Julie King (Barry); grandchildren, Sarah Ricciardelli, William King, Mary Patel, Brandon Read, and Lindsey Read; and brother, James Major (Noy).
Nancy will be laid to rest with a graveside funeral service at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Riverside Cemetery, with Monsignor Fred Nijem officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Nancy to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 South Davis Drive, Building 300, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or to Encompass Home Health and Hospice, 1760 Bass Road, Ste. 202, Macon, GA 31210.
