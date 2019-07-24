Nancy McLeod Darity
December 24, 1924 - July 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Nancy McLeod Darity, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Elder Dan Byrant and Elder Norman Randall officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Grace Primitive Baptist Church, 4519 Sardis Church Road, Macon GA 31216.
Nancy was born in Milan, Georgia to the late Jackson Allen and Martha Jane Pipkin McLeod. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Cecil Darity and grandson, Michael Horton and great-granddaughter, Olivia Horton. Nancy was a member of Grace Primitive Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Darity Sutton (Charles Sneed), Thomas E. (Cheryl) Darity, Cynthia Darity (William) Wall, sister, Marie Haddock, brother, Robert McLeod, ten grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and eighteen great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on July 24, 2019