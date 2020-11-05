Nancy Parsons
April 11, 1948 - July 30, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Warner Robins, Georgia, Nancy Lee Parsons, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Houston Medical Center. A Memorial Service honoring Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins. A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at First United Methodist Church.
Nancy was born in Hampstead, North Carolina to the late Margaret Wood Mills and Harry Mills. Nancy was a devoted Christian who served the lord faithfully while attending First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins. She was a simple woman who loved her family more than life itself and would help anyone in a time of need. Nancy was very active in the Warner Robins Moose Lodge with her beloved husband, Oscar. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother, Nana, and friend.
In addition to her parents, waiting for her at the gates of heaven was her beloved husband of the last 48 years, Oscar Lee Parsons and daughter, Kathryn Lenice Brown.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved Children, Robin Trayer (Ken), Jonathan Parsons (Hidi), and Margaret "Marty" Acuitlapa (Jose); grandchildren, Amanda Brown, Daniel Brown, Christabel Darcey, Christopher, Harlee Brown, Elizabeth Crone, Kenneth Trayer III., Justin Parsons, Sean Rodgers, Phillip Trayer, Victoria Trayer, Leslee Acuitlapa, Joshua Lee Trayer, Kimberly Trayer, and Sarah Acutlapa; eight great grandchildren; and sister, Nita Gibbs.
