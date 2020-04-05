Nancy Rankin Plas
October 19, 1947 - April 1, 2020
Macon, GA.- Nancy Rankin Plas, 72, of Elyria passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home with Bill by her side. She was born October 19, 1947 in Macon, GA. Nancy graduated from the University of Georgia with a masters degree in education, she moved to Ohio when she married, and the taught school in the Elyria public school system, finally retiring from Murray Ridge as an intake coordinator. Nancy had a beautiful charisma, always seeing the best in people, the best in life. Everyone who knew her loved her. She gave of herself and loved her
Church community at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Elyria. She counseled people from all walks of life and never let anyone down, She had a heart of gold! Her favorite flower was a daisy, whenever we see one, we will think of her. Nancy drove a bright orange Datsun truck when she moved to Ohio many years ago. She drove everywhere in that thing, till it had to be retired, it even lived through a tornado. That memory was always especially happy for us.
Survivors include her beloved husband Wilbert Joseph Plas (Bill); son Sashi; mother Joyce Hudson Rankin of Macon, GA. sister-in-law Diane Rankin and cousin Susan Dotherow all of Macon, GA. sisters-in-laws Dr. Jeanne M. Plas, Margaret (Midge) Novotny of Elyria as well as many nephews and nieces both in Georgia and here at home in Elyria; 1 st cousin Julie Wilkerson of Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her father Harry Rankin; brother Harry Rankin Jr. "Bubba". In lieu of flowers/gifts Nancy's family would appreciate remembrances' be given to St. Andrews Church in her name 300 3rd street Elyria, OH. 44035.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020