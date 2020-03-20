Mrs. Nancy S. Puryear Strain
March 17, 2020
Dalton, GA - Mrs. Nancy S. Puryear Strain, 77, of Dalton passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Maude Puryear and her brother, Douglas Puryear.
Nancy was a very caring woman who loved flowers and cooking, with her favorite saying being, "Lovin doesn't last but good cooking do."
She is survived by her husband, Lester Strain of Dalton; children, Kimberly (Mike) Mills of Marietta, GA, Christopher (Kate) Strain of Savannah, GA and Leslie Strain (Richard) Wilson of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Alex Mills, Rainey Mills, Chesley Strain, Charles Strain, Josephine Wilson, Lydia Wilson and Louis Wilson; brothers, Carl (Lynne) Puryear and Larry (Catherine) Puryear of Dalton; nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at West Hill Cemetery.
The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Expressions of love and sympathy may be made through memorials to Dalton First United Methodist Church, 500 N. Thornton Ave, Dalton, GA 30720.
