Nancy "Bungo" (Legnard) Speer
June 20, 1938 - January 10, 2020
Perry, GA- Nancy "Bungo" Legnard Speer, 81, of Perry, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 10, 2020.
She was born June 20, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and graduated from St. Justin's Catholic High School, Class of 1956.
She lived all across the United States, including Sunnyvale, CA; San Antonio, TX; Encinitas, CA; Thousand Oaks, CA; Fort Smith, AR, but Kathleen, GA had been her home for the last 18 years.
She loved spending time with her family and was famous for her apple pie and pizelle cookies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, The Honorable James G. Legnard and Regina Donahey Legnard and three brothers, James, Gilbert and Paul.
She is survived by her four children, James (Rebecca)Speer of Perry, GA; Robert Totino of Oxnard, CA; John (Debbie Crain) Speer of Kathleen, GA and Susan (Nathan) Wehunt of Chattanooga, TN; seven grandchildren Thomas, Stephanie, Melissa, Michael, Sarah, Anna and Grant; sister Kathleen (Stephen) Vonderach of Sunnyvale, CA ; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Celebration will be held Tuesday, January 14 at 11:00 at Christ Lutheran Church in Perry with Pastor John Lehenbauer officiating.
A Memorial Celebration will be held Tuesday, January 14 at 11:00 at Christ Lutheran Church in Perry with Pastor John Lehenbauer officiating.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 14, 2020