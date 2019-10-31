Nancy Varner
March 8, 1941 - October 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Nancy Ann Long Varner, age 78, born March 8, 1941 in Carrollton Ga to Arthur and Mary Long. She was the First Lady of Refuge Christian Fellowship Center. She is married to Oscar Robert Varner, Sr. They have four children Sonnya Wilson (Bryan Wilson), Robinette Pitts (Derrick Pitts), Hope Latimore (Jessie Latimore) and Oscar Varner. She has five Grandchildren Clarence Varner, Iyonee Varner, Morghan Varner, Charity Latimore and Joseph Latimore. Nancy has one brother Arthur Long. She was preceded in death by one sister Rosa Lewis and brother Joseph Long.
The family will accept visitors at Refuge Christian Fellowship Center, Friday at 6pm to 8pm. A Memorial Service will be Saturday at 12pm at Living Waters Full Gospel Ministries 1686 Williamson Rd, Macon, GA 31206. Bishop Michael Burney is Pastor.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019