Nanette Shatto Newton
June 20, 1939 - December 1, 2019
Musella, GA- . Nanette May Shatto Newton passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Barnesville, GA. Steve Sharpe will officiate.
Mrs. Newton, the daughter of the late Burton Shatto and Clarys Attridge Shatto was born June 20, 1939, in Aberdeen, Washington. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, William Newton; children, Valerie Carlson (Flint), Terry Clem (Donald), Lisa Sharpe (Steve) and Leah Foster (Ethan); sister, Phyllis Shatto; brother, Norman Shatto (Judy); twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019