Nanette Shatto Newton (1939 - 2019)
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "We will greatly miss you Aunt Nanette. My greatest memory..."
    - Daryl Baker
Service Information
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA
31029
(478)-994-4266
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Nanette Shatto Newton
June 20, 1939 - December 1, 2019
Musella, GA- . Nanette May Shatto Newton passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Barnesville, GA. Steve Sharpe will officiate.
Mrs. Newton, the daughter of the late Burton Shatto and Clarys Attridge Shatto was born June 20, 1939, in Aberdeen, Washington. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, William Newton; children, Valerie Carlson (Flint), Terry Clem (Donald), Lisa Sharpe (Steve) and Leah Foster (Ethan); sister, Phyllis Shatto; brother, Norman Shatto (Judy); twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
