Nannette Cheek Soles

August 29, 1961 - January 11, 2020

Warner Robins, GA- Nannette Soles, loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, after an extended illness. She was 58.

Nannette was born in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 29, 1961, to Susie and the late Jesse Cheek. She graduated from Shorter College, Rome, Georgia, with a degree in classical voice and piano and earned a master's degree in voice performance at Georgia State University in Atlanta. Nannette was a former voice teacher at The Lovett School, Atlanta and Agnes Scott College, Decatur, as well as teaching voice from her home in Conyers. She was a former staff singer at All Saints' Episcopal Church, Atlanta. Nannette performed as a soloist with symphonies and chorales throughout Georgia and in cities such as New York, Miami, Birmingham, and St. Louis and in Europe, to include Germany, France and Spain.

Nannette was the alto soloist for a performance of Handel's "Messiah" at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. In the mid-nineties, she was often chosen as a soloist by Robert Shaw, conductor of the Atlanta Symphony and Symphony Chorus. Nannette was the alto soloist for performances of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. with Robert Shaw conducting the National Symphony. She was featured as a soloist on several Grammy winning recordings with the Robert Shaw Chamber Singers and Symphony Chorus.

Nannette's memory will be forever treasured by her loving husband of 33 years, Gene Soles of Conyers, her mother, Susie Cheek of Warner Robins, her sisters, DeAnne Peck (Michael) of Marietta and Nadine Cheek of Macon, her aunt, Ellen Buice of Kennesaw, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, cousins and their dear pet cat of fifteen years, Bonnie.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at All Saints' Episcopal Church. Following the service, Nannette will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association, 233 Peachtree St., Harris Tower – Ste. 2225, Atlanta, GA 30303.

