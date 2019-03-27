Elder Napoleon Ayers
June 7, 1949 - March 22, 2019
Box Springs, GA- Services for Elder Napoleon Ayers are 11:00AM, Friday, March 29, 2019, at New Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church, Columbus, with interment at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. HICKS Funeral Home, Reynolds
Hicks & Sons Funeral Home
607 Martin Luther King Jr St
Reynolds, GA 31076
(478) 847-4141
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019