The Reverend Dr. Napp N. Granade, Sr.

May 14, 1931 - February 22, 2019

Kathleen, Georgia- With sadness - but also with the hope of eternal life that comes through the power of Christ Jesus - the family of Reverend Dr. Napp N. Granade, Senior, shares of his passing on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Born on May 14, 1931, in Leroy, Alabama, Dr. Granade felt the call to ministry in his teen years and passionately, faithfully served The Lord therein. He instilled a legacy of love and devotion wholeheartedly in his family and friends. Napp Granade personified the unconditional love of God in his daily life, which was evident in his joyous smile and radiant personality.

A 1954 graduate of Auburn University, Napp Granade went further in education and career with the United States Air Force and Southern Baptist Seminary. Ministering as a pastor for over sixty years, Dr. Granade served as senior pastor at Shirley Hills Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Georgia, for nearly half of his career. He served as interim pastor to several rural congregations following his tenure at Shirley Hills.

Civically, Dr. Granade was active in various organizations in Houston County and instrumental in the United Way and the Heart of Georgia Developmental Disabilities Ministry.

Dr. Granade was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty-eight years, Sarah Ann Bates Granade, and his daughter Jeanie Granade Farmer. He is survived by his children Linda Granade Thompson, Kathryn Granade Brantley and the Rev. Napp Nelson Granade, Junior; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters Elizabeth Granade Harwell and Nell McCall Granade Strong and brother Gaines Calhoun Granade. Dr. Granade is also survived by his dearest companion and friend, Ms. Natalie Matthews.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Hills Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Shirley Hills Baptist Church. Afterwards, Dr. Napp N. Granade, Senior will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Reverend Dr. Napp N. Granade, Senior to the Heart of Georgia Developmental Disbilities Ministries at 238 Hatcher Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088 or at 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202 or Operation Smile at 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.

