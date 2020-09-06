Natalie Dianne Matthews
February 21, 1940 - September 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Natalie Watson Matthews left this Earth to walk with Jesus on September 4, 2020, at the age of 80. Born to the late Claude and Edna Watson, Sr., Natalie lived in the Warner Robins area all of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Francis Matthews, and sons, Randall J. Matthews and Michael A. Matthews.
Natalie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her family meant everything to her. During her life she experienced many tragedies but she refused to allow life to beat her down. Instead, she allowed God to mold her through her experiences. This shaped her into a caregiver to all, giving comfort to those hurting and modeling for others what it truly means to trust in Jesus. Her true joy was her family. She cared for each and every one of us, always giving hugs and kisses and never failing to say, "I love you." She never hesitated to play games with her children and grandchildren, but she wouldn't "let" them win. Those are the memories the family will hold close to their hearts.
Natalie was a devoted and beloved member of Christ United Methodist and loved each and every member. She served the Lord for many years by coordinating meals for families during times of grief following the death of a loved one. Taking care of others was her specialty whether at home, with the church, or in the community. Natalie and Eddie were the owners of the Market Basket stores and Handyman Hardware in Warner Robins where they served the Middle Georgia area for many years.
Left to treasure the memory of Natalie until they are reunited in Heaven are her daughter, Lori Chaloult (Chris) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Christi and Jason Matthews, Jessie Gilbert (William), Sarah and Ben Chaloult; great grandson, Chance Matthews; sister Jane Speer of Warner Robins; and a large extended family that she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church with Rev. Kirk Hagen officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Due to Covid concerns, a viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
