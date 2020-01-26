Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Natalie Spurgeon Mason

Sept. 18, 1956 - Jan. 18, 2020

Macon, GA- Natalie Mason, 63, went on to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 18th 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. At her request, there will be a private service in the spring.

She was born on September 18, 1956 in Frankfort, Indiana to Robert (Bob) Earl Spurgeon and Virginia (Ginny) Mae Spurgeon. Natalie grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida and graduated in 1974 from Pompano High School. After high school, she attended the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA where she received her RN degree and went on to practice nursing for over 43 years.

Natalie had a gift for caring for others and making them feel welcome and appreciated. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking large meals, volunteering for local women's charities, and spoiling her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her positive outlook on life and the compassion that she showed to all who came within her reach.

Natalie married Thomas G. Mason Jr. of Macon, GA in 1999. They enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling, and entertaining friends and family. They were active members at The Ridge Community Church in Mineral Bluff, GA.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas G. Mason Jr.; her parents, Bob and Ginny Spurgeon of Okeechobee, FL; her siblings, Bruce and Eileen Spurgeon of Pompano Beach, FL and Cherie and Pat Dobbin of Melbourne, FL; her children, Veronica and Brian Picard of Magnolia, Texas, Brad and Ginny Rae Turner of Atlanta, Mitchell and Brittany Turner of Macon; her grandchildren, Tristan Turner, Troy Turner and Millie Turner.

In lieu of flowers, Natalie requested that donations be made to:

Her Hope Pregnancy Center P.O. Box 2068 Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Website: HerHope.me

Email:





Natalie Spurgeon MasonSept. 18, 1956 - Jan. 18, 2020Macon, GA- Natalie Mason, 63, went on to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 18th 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. At her request, there will be a private service in the spring.She was born on September 18, 1956 in Frankfort, Indiana to Robert (Bob) Earl Spurgeon and Virginia (Ginny) Mae Spurgeon. Natalie grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida and graduated in 1974 from Pompano High School. After high school, she attended the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA where she received her RN degree and went on to practice nursing for over 43 years.Natalie had a gift for caring for others and making them feel welcome and appreciated. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking large meals, volunteering for local women's charities, and spoiling her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her positive outlook on life and the compassion that she showed to all who came within her reach.Natalie married Thomas G. Mason Jr. of Macon, GA in 1999. They enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling, and entertaining friends and family. They were active members at The Ridge Community Church in Mineral Bluff, GA.Survivors include her husband, Thomas G. Mason Jr.; her parents, Bob and Ginny Spurgeon of Okeechobee, FL; her siblings, Bruce and Eileen Spurgeon of Pompano Beach, FL and Cherie and Pat Dobbin of Melbourne, FL; her children, Veronica and Brian Picard of Magnolia, Texas, Brad and Ginny Rae Turner of Atlanta, Mitchell and Brittany Turner of Macon; her grandchildren, Tristan Turner, Troy Turner and Millie Turner.In lieu of flowers, Natalie requested that donations be made to:Her Hope Pregnancy Center P.O. Box 2068 Blue Ridge, GA 30513Website: HerHope.meEmail: [email protected] Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020

