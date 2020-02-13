Nathan Antonio "Tony" Moore
August 19, 1964 - February 9, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Nathan Antonio "Tony" Moore, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Perry Hospital in Perry, GA. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment following at 2:30 pm at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA with full military honors.
Tony was born on August 19, 1964 in Greensboro, NC to the late Nathaniel March and Mrs. Odessa Curry of Greensboro North Carolina. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Army. Tony enjoyed golfing, shooting pool, reading and rooting for his North Carolina Tar Heels on the hardwood. He also loved the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers.Tony was a loving family man, friend and big brother and father to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed! In addition to his father, Tony was preceded in death by his son, Travis Taron Moore, I.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Cindy T. Moore of Kathleen, GA; son: Terrell Moore of Columbus, GA; daughters: Angelica Moore of Fairburn, GA, Ashley Moore of Phoenix City, AL, Natalyn Moore of Columbus, GA, Gabrielle Moore of Kathleen, GA and Toni Moore of Kathleen, GA; 7 grandchildren: Airriana, Xavier, Terrell Jr., Travis II, Landon, Kennedy and Kendall; brother: Darrell Curry; sisters: LaKeisha Rori (Jeffrey) and Tammy Moore; mother and father-in-law: Darris and Emory Benjamin of Abbeville, GA.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Nathan Antonio "Tony" Moore
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020