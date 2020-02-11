Nathan Edward "Ned" Duke
November 13, 1926 - February 8, 2020
Thomaston, GA- Mr. Nathan Edward "Ned" Duke, 93, of Thomaston, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services for Mr. Duke will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Fletcher-Day Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Ruffin officiating. Burial will follow in South View Cemetery. The family of Mr. Duke will receive friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Mr. Duke was born in Andersonville, Georgia, November 13, 1926. He had lived in Upson County for 60 years where he was a successful, independent, and well-known farmer.
He is survived by his children, Cynthia Diane "Cindy" Simpson (Garey), Nathan Edward "Eddie" Duke, Jr. (Teresa), Kelvin Benjamin Duke (Patsy), and Carla Denise Smith (Wes); 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mr. Duke is also survived by one brother, Buford Earl Duke (Carolyn). He was predeceased by his parents, and siblings: Joseph Warren Duke, Alma Jananne Ludwig, Bertha Nell Loman, Mary Edna Prescott, and Vivian Lavonne Patterson
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Central Georgia Regional Office, 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Nathan Edward "Ned" Duke
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2020