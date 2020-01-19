Nathan Howard
January 19, 1988 - January 16, 2020
Gray, GA- Mr. Nathan Howard, 31 of Gray, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hart's Chapel at the Cupola at 2:00PM, with Reverend Lorretta Faulk officiating. Burial will follow at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery in Gordon, GA. The family will greet friends Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hart's Chapel at the Cupola from 2:00-4:00PM.
Nate enjoyed life to its fullest and had the biggest heart. He loved life's simple pleasures. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the comradery of Ruttin' Buck Hunting Club. Traveling and camping with his family was his most treasured times.
Nate was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Howard; and grandfather, Hugh Horace Howard. He is survived by his fiancé, Amber Mitchell, of Gray; children, Chasity Howard, Bryce, Blake, and Tucker Mitchell; mother, Judy Howard; brother Josh Howard (Joanne); grandmother, Dollie Howard; and numerous loved ones and chosen family.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020